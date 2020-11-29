1 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just after midnight Sunday, Jacksonville police responded to a single-car crash near the intersection of Kennedy Court and Vinton Road in the Englewood neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found two people inside the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, while the other was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information on the fatal crash contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.