77-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Ponte Vedra Beach crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 77-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday after he was caught up in a crash near Mickler’s Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist died at the scene after a collision with the front of the truck on A1A near Mickler Road on Monday afternoon.

FHP said a pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Road A1A in the left turn lane at Mickler Road around 1:30 p.m. The truck then attempted to turn left onto Mickler Road and collided with the left side of a car that was traveling southbound on State Road A1A.

After the collision with the truck, according to FHP, the car traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder and collided with the bicyclist on the sidewalk.

The Florida Highway said both drivers remained at the scene and suffered minor injuries.

The road was shut down in the area while FHP investigated.

It’s unclear if any charges are pending.