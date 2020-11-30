Woman says man fired shot, holds baby hostage in Westside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police confirm the SWAT team is at a hostage situation at the Cortney Manor apartments off of Collins Road late Sunday night, but a family member said a man is holding his 8-month-old baby hostage after firing a shot at the baby’s mother.

“She’s so precious. She’s a happy baby, you know, and it’s sad she’s going through this,” said the child’s aunt, Lourdes Rodriguez. “No child should go through this. She’s small, but she can still feel the tension and who knows what’s going on right now. I just want her out of there.”

Rodriguez said the baby’s mother managed to get away unhurt. That aunt said she does not know the man’s intentions.

The scene was still very active Monday morning, more than eight hours after the incident began around 10 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center less than a quarter of a mile down the road from the complex. Cars could be seen lined up along Collins Road as the police would not allow residents back into the apartments.

In video was shot by a resident of the apartment complex, you can hear negotiators talking to the man.

The man who provided the video to News4Jax said police will not let him out of this apartment so he is unable to go to work. Other residents kept out of the complex slept in their cars.

This is a developing story. News4Jax will continue to update you on-air and online as we learn more.