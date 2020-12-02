2 hurt in Lackawanna shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday evening in the Lackawanna neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the shooting on McDuff Avenue South, just north of Interstate 10.

Police said they found an adult suffering from non-life-threatening wounds as a result of gunfire. That person was taken to an area hospital.

A short time later, according to police, another adult walked into a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the same incident.

The Sheriff’s Office described both victims as being in their mid-20s.

Police said they’re talking to a person of interest in the case, but anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.