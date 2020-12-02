Duval County superintendent named Florida’s Superintendent of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS) on Wednesday named Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene as the 2021 Superintendent of the Year.

She becomes just the second Black woman to win the honor since the award began in 1988.

“Diana leads with compassion and conviction, driven by a work ethic grounded in servant leadership and a commitment to educational excellence,” said FADSS President Mike Grego.

The announcement was made Wednesday during a virtual meeting with superintendents from around the state.

FADSS said one of the most impressive areas of progress in the district under Greene, who started her role in 2018, is the increase in district graduation rates.

“While the work had already begun prior to her arrival, through her leadership, the district amplified these efforts and accelerated a trajectory of exemplary progress,” FADSS said in a statement.

DCPS has seen the graduation rate move from 76.6% to 86.5% in the last five years, FADSS said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry congratulated Greene on the accomplishment.

Very proud of @DuvalSchools Supt @DrDianaGreene for being named Florida’s Superintendent of the year. We are grateful for your leadership, hard work and commitment to the children in our community. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/ngI3EOdqXV — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) December 2, 2020

During her 33 years as an educator, Greene has spent time as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and curriculum development.