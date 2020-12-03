Poll finds 54% of Jacksonville voters oppose funding Lot J development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As City Council is poised to vote on partnering with the Jaguars on a $445 entertainment complex on a parking lot of TIAA Bank Field, the University of North Florida released a poll Thursday showing a majority of Jacksonville voters oppose having taxpayers pick up half the cost.

The UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab’s latest “Jax Speaks” poll found 54% either strongly or somewhat opposed to the city spending $233 million in direct costs and loan to fund the Lot J proposal, with 43% strongly or somewhat supportive.

Of the people surveyed who believed having an NFL team is important to the city, 72% supported the Lot J deal, while among those who do not think the team is important to Jacksonville, only 15% support the proposal.

A strong majority of all respondents -- 80% -- said the question should be put to Jacksonville voters in the form of a referendum.

“A massive project like the Lot J plan is bound to have mixed public support, but 37% of that opposition strongly opposes the proposal as it is,” said Dr. Michael Binder, director of the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab. “Jacksonville voters would like to have a say in these issues, particularly when it concerns such a large price tag.”

Of those polled, 33% said having an NFL franchise is very important to Jacksonville and 48% said it was moderately or slightly important. Only 20% said having the Jaguars in Jacksonville was not important at all.

Respondents were also asked whether they support or oppose the city of Jacksonville splitting an estimated $250 million cost of major improvements to TIAA Bank Field with the Jaguars. A large majority -- 62% -- were opposed to this idea, with just 37% supporting the proposal. An even greater majority -- 77% -- opposed building a new stadium for $700 million, with only 21% supported splitting the costs of a new stadium.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting economic uncertainty and a struggling team, it’s not hard to see why voters are hesitant to invest in luxury items like stadium improvements without evidence that there will be a significant return on that investment,” Binder said.

Just under half of those polled -- 49% -- said previous public-private partnerships with the Jaguars, such as Daily’s Place and stadium upgrades including the massive scoreboards and swimming polls, have failed to live up to their expectations.

When asked about the job Lenny Curry is doing as Jacksonville Mayor, 42% said they approve, with 56% saying they disapprove. The Jacksonville City Council garnered higher approval, at 49%, while 47% said they disapprove.

Curry’s approval is down several points from UNF’s June 2020 survey when it was at 45% approval and June 2019 at 46% approval.

“City Council having relatively more popularity than the mayor is somewhat unusual, but recent high-profile issues like the JEA investigation may have gotten people’s attention,” Binder said. “With their performance so far this season, it is no surprise that approval of Marrone has gone down since 2017 when the Jaguars won the division.”

The poll also asked about the approval of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, finding 40% strongly or somewhat approved of the job he is doing, 55% somewhat or strongly disapprove and 5% didn’t know or didn’t answer.

The poll of 644 registered voters in Duval County was conducted online between Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. It had a sampling error of 3.9%.