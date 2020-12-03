Jacksonville City Council meeting on Lot J development turns tense, again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The proposal to build a $445 million entertainment complex on Lot J of TIAA Bank Field is the sole topic of another tense Jacksonville City Council meeting. The development got a tentative thumbs-up Wednesday from the Downtown Development Authority, but is that enough to convince skeptical council members to commit millions of taxpayer dollars to the deal?

The deal calls for the city to invest $223 million in direct spending or by the city of Jacksonville to the developer, the Cornish Companies.

About 90 minutes into a meeting expected to go into detail over the proposal, the council auditor and Downtown Investment Authority’s review of the deal, some council members tried to close the discussion and proceed to a vote.

In the first hour of Thursday’s meeting, the City Council auditor told the members that the developer had made some concessions on parking garages, fees and costs, but there are still concerns that the city is investing millions into the project before Cornish spends any money. The auditor shared the same concerns the DIA expressed, especially about what the proposal costs a $65.5 million loan the terms described as a breadbox loan.

The DIA, which was asked to review the plan last week, voted Wednesday to recommend City Council approval, but with some modifications.

Mark Lamping, the Jaguars president, has asked for at least a yes or no vote from the council as soon as their next regular meeting Dec. 8, but the council, meeting as a whole today, could vote on the deal.

“We’ve spent millions of dollars to get to where we are right now,” Lamping said. “And when you go through that process, the expectation is you know where the goalposts are. Doesn’t mean you’re going to score but you know where the goalposts are, and to have the threat of moving the goalposts, I just, I think that’s the wrong message.”

On Wednesday, Lamping speaking to the DIA board stopped just short of calling the breadbox loan a deal-breaker.

“The dollars are fungible as far as we’re concerned as long as they get into the project. But if the ask is, we want you to reduce the public investment by $65 million, then the project doesn’t go forward,” he said. “If there is a renegotiation on the public investment and it says that the public investment is going to be decreased by $65 million, the project is no longer viable.”

Mayor Lenny Curry’s office sounds confident, but council members still had questions heading into Thursday morning’s crucial meeting, and at least one member hopes the Jaguars would wait on a decision if needed.

“They’ve waited this long to get this deal done, I’m sure they would be willing to do that,” said City Councilman Michael Boylan. “And they’ve acquiesced in a lot of things. I think for a lot of us guys like myself who take these kind of things very, very seriously, that they would understand that.”

News4Jax is streaming the meeting online.