3-year-old died of fentanyl OD; parents charged

One day after the medical examiner determined that the death of a 3-year-old girl at a Bradford County apartment in August was caused by an overdose of fentanyl, police arrested the child’s mother and father and charged them with aggravated child neglect, according to the Starke Police Department.

The girl was found unresponsive Aug. 26 at an apartment on South Water Street. Police, then the Starke Fire Department performed lifesaving efforts until she got to the North Florida Starke Emergency Room, where doctors determined she could not be revived.

Detectives from the Starke police began a suspicious death investigation. While they did not note any obvious cause of death, the District 8 Medical Examiner’s Office ordered toxicology testing. The results of the autopsy completed Thursday found the child died from an overdose of fentanyl -- a very powerful narcotic that has caused thousands of deaths throughout the country.

After collection of evidence and interviewing witnesses, detectives determined that at the time the child ingested the fentanyl, the only people present with her were the mother and father. Warrants were obtained for the mother, D’Lana A. King, and father, J’Shawn D Murrah. Both were charged with aggravated child neglect causing great bodily injury.

King was arrested Friday by Starke offers and booked into the Bradford County Jail where she is being held on a $1 million bond. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Murrah at a residence in Gainesville. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail where he is also being held on a $1 million bond pending extradition to Bradford County.