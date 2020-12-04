USS Sioux City returning home to Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City returns home from deployment on Friday morning. Part of the crew’s mission included counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

USS Sioux City traveled more than 14,000 nautical miles and visited six ports during a four-month deployment, according to the Navy. Sailors are home just in time to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

During deployment, the Navy said Sioux City supported counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. The ship is designed to complete close to shore missions.

It’s equipped with surface warfare mission package personnel, a U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment, and an aviation detachment to operate a Seahawk helicopter.

USS Sioux City is attached to U.S. 2nd Fleet and is one of four deployable littoral combat ships under Surface Division Two One.

LCS’s are highly maneuverable, lethal, and adaptable ships designed to support focused surface warfare, mine countermeasures, and anti-submarine warfare. It allows the Navy to evaluate crew rotation and maintenance plans.

Late last month, Sioux City deployed its’ Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron to Honduras to deliver life-saving supplies after category four hurricane Iota slammed central America.

It also assisted a tanker in distress on November 11th after one of the crew members on the tanker required medical assistance. Sioux City deployed a Sea Hawk to the vessel and transported the crew member to a hospital in the Dominican Republic for treatment.