Woman, infant shot to death in Gainesville; man in custody

Police responding to a 911 call about shots fired late Friday afternoon in a Northeast Gainesville neighborhood found a man firing at a woman and baby shot, WCJB-TV reported.

Officers said a mother and her infant child found in the yard of a home on Northeast 17th Drive had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. The man they believe began firing shots just before 5 p.m. was taken into custody.

“The individual who perpetuated who created this violence, who shot these two individuals is in police custody,” Public Information Officer Graham Glover told WCJB. “So our neighbors can go to bed tonight knowing that that person is with GPD being interviewed and he is off the streets.”

The victims have not been named and police have not said the relationship between them and the gunman or what prompted the shootings.