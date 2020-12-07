Christmas cheer: Jacksonville musician sharing virtual recitals with nursing homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville-area musician has a creative way to share her piano recital during the holiday season; Liz Deal Music is hitting the web.

Liz Deal is helping people stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting virtual piano lessons and recitals.

In the past, the musician had recitals in churches, nursing homes and retirement communities, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, that’s not possible in 2020.

This year, students are dressing up and recording Christmas songs at home.

Deal wanted to spread the Christmas cheer by sharing the videos with local nursing homes, retirement communities, missions and others.

If you know of a place that would like a link to this YouTube playlist, contact Deal at mailto:lizdealmusic@gmail.com.