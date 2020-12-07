Coast to coast: Man attempts to break world paramotor record

Thrill-seeker and paramotorist Harley Milne is expected to break a world record Monday morning when he lands in Crescent Beach south of St. Augustine.

Milne, who began his nine-day flight last Sunday in San Diego, is trying to set the record for fastest coast-to-coast flight on a paramotor.

He’s expected to wrap up his cross-country journey in Crescent Beach at 9:30 a.m. Monday, but that time table will be influenced by weather conditions.

Paramotoring, also known as powered paragliding, is a form of ultralight aviation in which the pilot wears a back-mounted motor, which gives them the thrust needed to take flight using a paraglider.

Milne has already become the first paramotor pilot to fly in all 50 states in 2020 during his tour. His nine-day journey would be the shortest flight from coast to coast, which is anticipated to take 14 to 21 days.

It’s no small feat, either: the entire flight is about 2,200 miles.

The thrill-seeking pilot has been documenting his journey on social media, including a Facebook page called the 50x Challenge. His mother, Lynne, is among those rooting for his world record attempt.

“If I could, I would be there with bells on!” Lynne Milne said in a Facebook post. “So proud of my son.”

Milne didn’t just undertake this endeavor for a world record or bragging rights — he’s also raising money for Resurgence PPG, a charity that helps veterans overcome personal challenges through participation in sports.