Drive-thru food distribution event planned for Tuesday in St. Augustine

Farm Share, a Florida-based food nonprofit, is teaming up with St. Augustine businesses to host a drive-through food distribution Tuesday to provide produce and non-perishable food to those in need.

The nonprofit, along with the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, Belk, Sunbelt Rentals, Wilson Heating & Air Conditioning, and Sertoma, will be setting up shop at the Belk parking lot at the Ponce De Leon Mall on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. They’ll be out there as long as supplies last.

Residents and families can stop by to pick up fresh produce and non-perishables free of charge, but they must be in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed to minimize the chance for close contact.