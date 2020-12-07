Mother trying to find whoever put up cross dedicated to son killed in car accident

A Jacksonville mother wants to know who put up a cross on Plummer Road honoring the life of her son.

Nathan Gallant died in a car accident in January and his mother, Diane Gallant, has posted a photo of the cross on Facebook hoping someone will come forward.

“I can’t even express to tell you the truth how much I appreciated someone doing this,” Gallant said.

Gallant said she’s been trying to find out for about a month who put up the cross, and with the 1-year anniversary of his death approaching, she just wants to say thanks to whoever did.

“I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Gallant said.

It was back in January around midnight when police say a driver swerved off the road, through this fence, and into the pond. It was Nathan Gallant.

“We miss him every day,” Diane Gallant said. “I talk about him every day. But what he would want me to do through this is grow.”

She says learning about this cross helped her do just that.

Contributed photo of Nathan Gallant. (Diane Gallant)

“The kindness of people’s hearts, that’s something that really blessed me through this,” she said. “You don’t realize how much people care, you don’t realize how much they see you or see your life or pay attention.

Gallant said her son was a strong, warm, and thoughtful young man who she could always depend on.

It wasn’t as much of a surprise to her that someone would do this, because of the many lives she said Nathan has touched, but she still wants to thank them.

“It keeps Nathan alive,” she said. “It brought peace to my life.”

And for her, that peace grows just knowing someone else cares.

“What do you see when you look at the cross there?” she said. “I see my son. I see a lot of people who have cared about him. Who he made a difference in their lives.”

If anyone knows who put up the cross, you can reach out to Gallant by Facebook.