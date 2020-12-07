Year later: Jacksonville mother seeks answers in son’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville officers went in and out of the police memorial building Monday.

Hope Wilson Gilpin met them outside, holding a sign with photos of her son Jordan Phelps.

“I’m here to get detectives’ attention, to get anybody’s attention,” said Gilpin.

It’s been one year since her son was murdered in a double shooting at an apartment complex off Atlantic Boulevard. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Gilpin said she took the year to mourn and get herself together, but now, she wants answers.

And it’s not just for herself.

She shared stories of meeting other women over the weekend who said they’re going through something similar.

A woman who sat next to her while at JSO said she is also waiting for more details on an unsolved murder of a loved one.

“I know the other mothers out there are going through the same thing if nothing. And I’m going to fight for them all at this point,” said the woman, who did not identify herself.

In 2019, there were 131 murders in Jacksonville. JSO made arrests in 52 of them. That’s a 40% clearance rate.

2020 is big drop from last year, at a 29% clearance rate, with 135 murders and arrests in 39 of them.

One of those murders from 2019, JSO made an arrest this past weekend.

Though the clearance rate this year isn’t as high as last year, officers are working to make the arrests.

“I’m seeing murders getting solved but it’s not my son. It’s not the other ones that I see. It just doesn’t add up. They need more help,” Gilpin explained.

She said with every new murder it feels like her son’s case gets pushed back.

“It’s real. You know what I mean?” she said.

It’s why Gilpin said she found the courage to do this and keep fighting for her son.

Gilpin told News4Jax that eventually an officer came out and spoke with her about her son’s case. She said the officer told her they have a few leads and are gathering evidence.

Detectives ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO’s non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.

There is an $8000 reward being offered for information.