Authorities: Crescent City ‘Grinch’ took Christmas presents from families

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – Two families may not have the Christmas they planned for after Putnam County deputies said they were visited by a man they described as the Grinch of Crescent City.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Addison, 18, is accused of breaking into two homes and stealing Christmas toys.

Investigators said that in one home Addison snuck in through a window, taking toys that were intended for two children under 8 years old. Dawna Maynard said the theft occurred while she and the children were inside.

“He took what he was taking and he went right back out the window. He was so quiet and so quick about it that we didn’t know it happened until after it happened,” Maynard said.

But Maynard said it wasn’t just the toys that were taken.

“It was rent money. It was money for bills,” she said.

Deputies said that days later, Maynard’s neighbor’s house was also broken into. Heather Gyde said video captured her home getting robbed shortly after she and her children drove off.

Gyde said her children’s Christmas gifts were taken along with money that had been saved for a family trip.

“We were going to go see snow for the first time ever,” Gyde said. “The kids were so excited for that.”

Investigators said they were able to link Addison to the thefts thanks to surveillance video they received from the property manager’s office.

At the time of his arrest, records show, Addison was already on probation for theft and robbery convictions from when he was still a juvenile. Also at the time of his arrest, Addison had 17 warrants for his arrest in connection to a string of thefts and robberies in Crescent City that he’s accused of committing before he turned 18.

“His most recent crimes was as an adult, and so right now he sits in the Putnam County jail as an adult and hopefully that will get through to him,” said Chief Deputy Joe Wells. “I know they are relieved to have him off the street.”

“When we found out he was arrested, it was a huge relief,” said Gyde. “We slept good for the first time in three days.”

“I feel for him,” Maynard said. “I pray for him a lot because he’s young.”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office say it will make sure the children who’s presents were stolen have a merry Christmas.

Addison was held without bond Monday.