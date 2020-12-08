Body cam shows emotional Brianna Williams tell police of missing 5-year-old Taylor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax on Tuesday obtained new body camera footage of Brianna Williams, the mother accused of abusing her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor.

The Jacksonville girl’s remains were found in a wooded area of Marengo County in rural Alabama on Nov. 12, six days after Williams reported her missing.

RELATED: Autopsy inconclusive on 5-year-old Taylor Williams’ cause of death

The discovery material contains more than 100 clips of body cam footage from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

One clip includes a 7 minute interaction with JSO. Williams, a Navy petty officer, is wearing her fatigues in the driveway of the home that she had just moved into in Brentwood, telling police that she woke to find Taylor missing.

Video recorded on Nov. 6 shows Williams appears to be crying as officers approach her.

Williams: “I woke up this morning and she wasn’t there.” Officer: “Have you had any problems with anybody?” Williams: “No.” Officer: “Anything unusual?” Williams: “No.” Officer: “Do you live by yourself?” Williams: “Yes. Me and her.”

According to investigators, police would later determine that Williams had traveled to Alabama prior to reporting her child missing -- the same area where her child’s remains were later found.

Williams shows the officer the unlocked door she claims was open and possibly the door her child walked out of. She tells officers she last saw Taylor around midnight when she put her to bed.

The police officer calls another investigator about the situation.

Officer: “Go in the house. Go in the house and tear that house apart to make sure she is not hiding somewhere in that house.”

The officer begins to search the yard and goes inside the house. Taylor is not there.

Police put out the first notification of a missing child as Williams begins to cry again.

Officer: She was last seen at midnight ... Ivy Street. She was wearing a pink and purple t-shirt and pink and purple bottom.

Within hours, police, investigators and strangers began looking for Taylor. Sadly they would not find her alive. Williams faces charges of aggravated child abuse, neglect, tampering with evidence and lying to police.

MORE: Past stories on the disappearance of Taylor Rose Williams

Williams is being held on more than $1 million bond. Based on Florida sentencing guidelines, if Williams were to be convicted on all five charges, she could face decades in prison.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the updated charges and waived her right to a speedy trial. She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 5.