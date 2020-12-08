Publix recalls holiday cookie platter in Florida, Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix holiday cookie platters are being recalled due to allergy concerns.

George DeLallo Co., Inc. issues an allergy alert on undeclared pecans in 20 OZ Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters.

People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the cookies.

The recalled Publix Bakery 20 OZ Holiday Cookie Platters were distributed in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are NOT impacted by this recall.

Product Name: Publix Bakery 20-oz Holiday Cookie Platter GTIN: 41415-88690 Lot/Exp Date W32326 10/APR/2021

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are urged to return the cookies to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions customers may contact the company at 1-800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222.