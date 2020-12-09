FWC wants you to report skunk sightings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has some stinky news!

The FWC launched a new community science project aimed at learning more about Florida’s skunk populations.

The Sunshine State is home to two species of skunks, the striped skunk and the smaller eastern spotted skunk. Both are thought to be found throughout the state and biologists are hoping to involve the public in collecting observations to learn more about the distribution of both species and the types of habitats in which they are found.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know about skunks in Florida,” FWC Mammal Conservation Coordinator Terry Doonan said. “By reporting skunk sightings, you could make a big difference. Your information will help inform future skunk research and habitat management practices.”

