Jacksonville City Council gives thumbs up to additional $1.5M in eviction relief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a Tuesday night meeting, Jacksonville City Council voted in favor of a proposal to add more funding to a rent and eviction assistance program.

An additional $1.5 million in funding was approved to help even more people that was initially offered. It gets added on to the $5 million that was originally offered in the program.

The money must be allocated by Dec. 30. The additional $1.5 million is part of $6 million in CARES Act funding that needs to be distributed, which is intended to help small businesses and city assets.

City Council said since residential applications opened last Thursday, there have been approximately 4,000 applicants to the CARES Act program by Monday.

The City of Jacksonville is providing the money for the program. The Jacksonville Bar Association is overseeing the process of distributing the money.