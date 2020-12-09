Worker dies in apparent accident at Jacksonville Beach condo complex

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A worker died Wednesday morning at a condominium complex at the beaches, authorities said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said a person died at the Pelican Point Condominiums at 1901 First Street North in Jacksonville Beach, just south of Seagate Avenue.

Jacksonville Beach police said the person, who has not been identified, was doing work at the complex, which was under renovation. The death appears to be an accident, police said.

Jacksonville Beach police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are conducting separate investigations into the death.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to learn more information on this developing story.