Push for Jacksonville firefighters to be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Florida prepares for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed, there’s a push to get firefighters who deal with medical calls to the front of the line.

Right now firefighters who are also EMTs are not in Phase 1 of the vaccine plan like hospital workers are. Currently, they are in Phase 2.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is pushing to get firefighters bumped up to Phase 1.

“Our firefighters are also, 90% of them are EMT’s,” Patronis said. “90% of them are showing up at a person’s house, not knowing what that 911 call, not knowing what that person is asking them to do and not knowing what type of environment they’re in. All we’re saying is treat them the same way you treat our doctors and nurses.”

News4Jax also reached out to Randy Wyse with the Jacksonville Firefighter’s Union.

“We’re really that first line of healthcare out on the streets. We’re the ones diagnosing them, determining what’s wrong,” said Wyse.

He said all Jacksonville firefighters who are on the street are trained EMTs.

He said he supports firefighters who want to get the vaccine being allowed to in Phase 1.

“Like any healthcare worker, the exposure on the job but then taking it home to your families. We want to try to minimize that,” said Wyse.

NewsJ4ax has reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the question of whether firefighter’s priority will be bumped up. As of Thursday afternoon, we have not heard back.