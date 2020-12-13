Pilot found dead after gyrocopter crash in Putnam County, FHP says

One person was found dead after a gyrocopter crash over the weekend in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there were reports of a single-engine gyrocopter that went down Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, according to the Highway Patrol, crews found the crash site in a wooded area on the southwest side of State Road 100, north of Pinecrest Circle.

Troopers said the pilot, a 62-year-old Lake Mary man, was found dead. According to the Highway Patrol, he was the only occupant.

The crash remains under investigation.