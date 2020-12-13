Pilot found dead after gyrocopter crash in Putnam County, FHP says

One person was found dead after a gyrocopter crash over the weekend in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said there were reports of a single-engine gyrocopter that went down Saturday night.
On Sunday morning, according to the Highway Patrol, crews found the crash site in a wooded area on the southwest side of State Road 100, north of Pinecrest Circle.
Troopers said the pilot, a 62-year-old Lake Mary man, was found dead. According to the Highway Patrol, he was the only occupant.
The crash remains under investigation.
Putnam County Fatal Crash:— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) December 13, 2020
Troopers are on scene of an aircraft down.
SR-100 North of Pinecrest Circle
Reports of aircraft (single engine gyro-copter) went down last night. Crews found the crash site this morning. Pilot found deceased. No media staging or briefing scheduled. pic.twitter.com/730D6SDM7a