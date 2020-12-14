3 arrested, 1 sought in Palm Coast home invasion robbery

Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested and one person is sought in connection with a home invasion robbery over the weekend, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said it responded late Saturday night to a 911 call from a home on Prospect Lane and deputies spotted a silver Chevrolet speeding off from the area.

Units followed the vehicle until it crashed at Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple occupants ran off after the crash, sparking a search, during which deputies found two firearms. Deputies noted another gun was located inside the vehicle.

Deputies said they eventually found three suspects -- a 34-year-old man, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old -- early Sunday morning and took them into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said one of the suspects’ hand was bitten by a K-9 during the apprehension, which was captured on body camera video.

As of Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were still searching for the fourth suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 and reference case number 2020-115128.

According to investigators, the residents of the Prospect Lane home told deputies that shots were fired by the suspects inside the home and many of the occupants of the home sustained minor injuries during the encounter. Investigators also said a “large amount” of cash was stolen.

“Deputies located a bullet hole in the ceiling just inside the front door and saw obvious signs of a struggle with furniture overturned and in disarray,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The 34-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion robbery, wearing a mask while committing a felony, resisting arrest and violation of probabtion.

The two teenagers are charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, home invasion robbery, wearing a mask while committing a felony and resisting arrest.