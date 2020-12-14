Confused about recent CDC guidelines? Duval County residents required to quarantine longer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County is clearing up confusion among residents who might interpret the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent quarantine guidelines to mean that they only have to quarantine for seven days after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

While the guidelines, which were updated a few weeks ago, indicate a seven- to 10-day quarantine after a negative test for anyone exposed to someone who tested positive, Duval County is erring on the side of caution and requiring a 10-day quarantine.

“After that, if they have not developed any symptoms and if they are able to safely social distance, wash their hands, do hand hygiene and things of that nature, we will allow them to leave their house on day 11 and resume normal activities. But they need to monitor for symptoms for the next 11 to 14 days and take the proper precautions,” explained Dr. Pauline Rolle, medical executive director of the state Department of Health in Duval County. “So here in Duval, we are not enacting the seven-day quarantine, we are sticking with the 10-day.”

Rolle said a lag in test results locally is the reason they are not allowing a seven-day quarantine.

“Because of issues with testing here in Duval and the lag in time in terms of people getting their test results, we have chosen the 10-day mark. Most people won’t get their results in time enough to be let go in seven days,” she said. “So to decrease anxiety related around that, we have chosen the 10-day mark as the quarantine.”

She said, however, there are members of the population who will still be required to quarantine for the full 14 days.

“Those in long-term care facilities, those in shelters and those in jails, those in congregated settings,” Rolle said.

She said this includes student-athletes, as well.

“As far as athletes are concerned, they may leave their house on day 11, however, they cannot play sports or go to practice until the 14 days have expired,” Rolle said.

She said it’s important to understand that even after quarantining for 10 days, you need to monitor for symptoms since 14 days of quarantine is still the gold standard.