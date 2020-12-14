‘Dashing Through Downtown’ scavenger hunt launches Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, you can take part in a QR code scavenger hunt and enter for chances to win prizes. Downtown Vision’s “Dashing Through Downtown” weeklong event aims to bring people to downtown Jacksonville.

At Maddy D’s Café on West Adams Street, Kealalani Baumann is always serving up something tasty. This year has been a challenge for business owners, but Baumann says things are looking up.

“It was doing really well at the beginning of the year, and then COVID hit,” Baumann said. “We closed down for about two months, and then opened back up. It’s subtly getting better, a little bit more traffic every day.”

That is why Baumann is excited about “Dashing Through Downtown”. In order to play, people need to download the Eventzee app, create an account, and enter the join code: DashingDTJAX. From there, you start scanning QR codes within participating businesses.

“You can see all the different businesses,” Baumann said. “There’s a wide range of them, and inviting people to downtown. It’s really a great place to be.”

And yes, the more you scan, the more chances you have at winning a prize. You’ll want to act quickly.

The first 200 players who scan at least 10 QR Codes will get a $20 e-gift card .

And everyone who scans at least 10 will be entered into a drawing to receive prizes

Prizes include a Wolf & Cub gift basket, two Jacksonville Symphony tickets and two Go Tuk’n tour passes.

Every player to scan all QR Codes and complete all challenges will be entered to win the grand prize, which includes a two-night stay at the Southbank Hotel, two tickets for a Sunset Cruise with the St. Johns River Taxi passes, and a $50 bb’s gift card.

Participating businesses include:

Bellwether | 100 N Laura St Ste 100

Bold City Brewery | 109 E Bay St

Chamblin’s Uptown | 215 N Laura St

Cypress Floral Design | 45 W Adams St

Ground Level Coffee | 50 N. Laura Street in the lobby

Happy Grilled Cheese | 219 N Hogan St

Hemming Plaza Jewelers | 231 N Hogan St

Jacobs Jewelers | 204 N Laura St

James Weldon Johnson Park | 135 W Monroe St

Mag’s Cafe | 231 N Laura St

Maddy D’s | 440 W Adams St

Olio | 301 E Bay St

Super Food and Brew | 11 E Forsyth St

Sweet Pete’s Candy Co. | 400 N Hogan St

The Brick Coffee House | 214 N. Hogan Street

Urban Grind Coffee Co. | 45 W Bay St

Visit Jacksonville | 86 N Laura St

The Volstead | 115 W Adams St

VyStar Credit Union | 76 S Laura St

Wolf & Cub | 205 N Laura St

Downtown Vision also says hunters can find additional photo ops at more than a dozen festive window scapes along the way. See the dazzling setups at Bellwether, Bold City Brewery, Chamblin’s Uptown, Happy Grilled Cheese, Hemming Plaza Jewelers, Jacob’s Jewelers, James Weldon Johnson Park, Maddy D’s Cafe, Mag’s Cafe, Olio, The Brick Coffee House, Superfood and Brew, Sweet Pete’s Candy Co., Urban Grind Coffee Company, Visit Jacksonville, The Volstead, and Wolf & Cub.

“We’re working hard to make the holidays a little brighter here in Downtown,” said Jake Gordon, Downtown Vision CEO. “We are excited to host families and friends again together as a community and support our local businesses.”

For Baumann, this is a fun way to get involved and see what downtown is all about.

“We love downtown, we love being here,” Baumann said. “We live in Springfield, so we’re real close by, and we wish more people would come and visit and see what it’s like.”

Dashing through downtown, and supporting the neighborhood.

“Dashing Through Downtown” goes through Friday, December 18th, and participating is free. Valid email address required to enter. Purchase not required to play. Digital gift cards will be emailed to the winners the week of December 21st. More information and a full #DTJax Holiday Guide can be found at DTJax.com/Holidays.