First doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Jacksonville to be given before noon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eleven months after the earliest recorded case of coronavirus in the United States, medical workers are preparing to give the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine is scheduled to arrive at UF Health Jacksonville at around 10:30 this morning, this is according to hospital officials. 3 million vials were freezer packed and left Michigan Sunday.

The vaccines were distributed at several sites across the country as the transport made its way to Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Sunshine state will receive 180,000 doses. Five of Florida’s largest health systems, including UF Health in Jacksonville, will receive 100,000 doses. It’s not clear if the doses were shared evenly between hospitals.

UF Health administrators said the first doses of the vaccine will be given at 11:30 to pre-selected healthcare workers and nursing home residents. Federal officials say the rollout will continue to be staggered.

145 distribution centers will receive the vaccine today. 425 more will get the vaccines Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.