Clay County teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement on pay raises

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a month-long impasse, Clay County School District leadership resumed talks with representatives of the Clay County Education Association and reached a tentative agreement on how teacher pay raises will be distributed on Monday.

According to the union, the minimum salary for teachers will move to $44,867 and all teachers will get a minimum salary increase of $1,200. Starting pay for Clay County teachers was $38,000 for the 2019-2020 school year.

“This is a win for everyone as the second-highest salary increase from the District, ever,” CCEA wrote on its Facebook page.

The state-funded pay raises are a result of HB 641 which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June. It set aside $400 million to raise the minimum salary for teachers and $100 million to provide veteran teachers a pay boost. The measure aims to raise the minimum teacher salary in the state to $47,500.

The school district issued a statement to News4Jax.

Clay County District Schools is proud to announce a tentative contract agreement with the Clay County Education Association. This tentative agreement recognizes the contributions of veteran teachers while also adhering to the statutory requirements set forth by House Bill 641. Under this House Bill, the District is able to move the teacher starting pay to $44,867 and all teachers will receive a minimum salary increase of $1,200. Due to the funding outlook as a result of the recent executive order, the District is able to recognize these veteran teachers. The District is committed to supporting all employees while remaining fiscally responsible. Nicole Young, Clay County District Schools spokeswoman

If teachers vote to ratify the raise in January, the district will then submit its plan to the Florida Department of Education and wait for the state to distribute the money. As of Tuesday, no state funds for raises have been released to any districts in the state.