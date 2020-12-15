Final 3 days of school before holiday break optional for Columbia County students due to COVID-19 concerns

The final three days of school before the holiday break will be optional for Columbia County students, according to the school district.

In a message sent Tuesday, Dec. 15, to families, Columbia County Schools said Wednesday, Dec. 16, Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18, will be optional due to rising cases and concerns of COVID-19.

“Any student who does not attend any or all of the next three school days will have their absence(s) excused,” the message said.

The message went on to say that the district looks forward to starting the new semester on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

In Georgia, Ware County Schools said that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff members, bus drivers and students, Tuesday, Dec. 15, will be the last instructional day of the first semester for all elementary and middle school students. High school students who must take finals will attend school on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for a half-day.