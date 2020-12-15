Ware County schools closing due to rising COVID cases

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff members, bus drivers and students, Ware County schools announced Tuesday that elementary and middle school students would not return to school for the rest of the week, starting the holiday break three days early.

High school students will attend a half-day on Wednesday to take finals, then be out for the rest of the year. End of Pathway Assessments scheduled for Wednesday were postponed until the second semester. High school students who must take an End of Pathway Assessment but do not have to take a final exam do not need to report to school on Wednesday.

Bus transportation to and from the high school will be provided, and students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

This announcement came out one day after the school district announced bus routes may be delayed for the rest of the week due to the number of drivers that had tested positive for COVID-19.

All athletic events scheduled for Wednesday-Friday were canceled and may be rescheduled at a later date.

All Ware County school employees will report to work on Wednesday to perform a deep cleaning before being dismissed at 1 pm. Staff members will not report to work on Thursday and Friday.

Both Ware County middle schools went virtual last month due to staff members’ exposure to COVID.

All Ware County schools are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 4.