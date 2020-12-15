’So much better than we were yesterday’ Vaccine rollout prepares Florida to fight virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As 10,000 more COVID-19 vaccines are in route to UF Health in Jacksonville, 100 front line healthcare workers are preparing to be dosed for the first time.

UF Health Officials said staff members with the highest risk are next for the vaccinations. From there, more staff members will be dosed until all front-line staff is vaccinated.

Healthcare workers said it’s a historic event, not just in their personal story, but in the fight to defeat the coronavirus and restore normalcy to the world.

“We’re going to be hopefully as a state and as a country in such a better position in fighting this pandemic, so much better than we were even yesterday,” Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida CEO Justin Senior said.

Are you eager for your vaccine? Administering the vaccine will continue to be staggered, according to federal officials. Once healthcare and front-line workers are done, residents of long-term care facilities are next, and then people aged 65 and older.

“Between the long-term care residence and the 65 and older, they account for well over 80% and approaching 90% of the fatalities in the state of Florida. And Florida is not alone in that,” Senior said.

It’s not been announced yet which demographics will qualify for the next rounds. Panama Pharmacy owner Kevin Duane said he believes the state of Florida is following a good vaccine distribution plan.

“They’ve got to protect the most vulnerable first--- and that is not the general public. The most vulnerable are people that most of us don’t see. They are the front line healthcare workers in the emergency departments and the ICUs around the state,” Duane said.

For naysayers doubting the vaccine’s effectiveness, Duane said those beliefs come from bad information.

“The vaccine itself is new, but the technology behind it is not. We’ve been using the technology behind it for quite some time in other trials and another disease that states. Like Zika virus for example,” he said.

Baptist Health System expects to begin vaccinating its employees next week.