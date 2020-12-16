Naval Hospital Jacksonville, UF Health Shands Gainesville begin vaccinations

Nurse Melissa Valentin prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The vaccine roll-out in Florida continues Wednesday.

UF Health Shands in Gainesville and Naval Hospital Jacksonville will start giving the vaccine to high-risk and high-exposure health care workers. Vaccinations at the Naval Hospital begin at 3 p.m.

Elsewhere, more than 100 healthcare workers at UF Health Jacksonville received their first shot yesterday. Baptist Health representatives said it plans to start rolling out its vaccines at the end of this week.

This comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis says production issues are causing a delay in the delivery of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the state of Florida.

“Those Week Two shipments of Pfizer are basically on hold right now. We’re not sure with the production. They’ve removed it from the system they’re using, Tiberius. We’re looking for that. Obviously we need to plan for that because there are only so many places that can store this at negative 70 degrees,” DeSantis said.

The FDA will approve or reject Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Thursday. If approved, DeSantis said the state could receive 367,000 doses as early as this weekend.