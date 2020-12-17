Kicked out before Christmas: Gold Rush Inn residents say they have nowhere to go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People staying at the Gold Rush Inn on Harts Road were caught off guard yesterday when news broke the state was shutting the motel down.

Tim Harris said he and his girlfriend don’t know what they will do now.

“She is in there crying. She is 100% disabled. We’ve got to stay somewhere,” he said.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney says it was the right move to close down the motel which is known as a hotspot for criminal activity that includes 8 homicides. However, Gaffney promised to help the residents who are finding themselves in the crosshairs.

“Everybody was in such demand, ‘Shut this place down!’ But how many people are willing to step forward to help house these families? None. So what are we to do?” resident Carlton Balkhom said.

Councilman Gaffney said he plans to help house the residents who say they have nowhere to go, but didn’t reveal a specific plan on what will be done.

During a meeting with other council members, Councilman Reggie Gaffney said he plans to introduce legislation that will give the city more teeth in closing down other problem sites. This way, shutdowns could happen at the city level, not requiring permission from the state.

News4Jax requested a statement from the motel owners, but have not yet heard back.