State shuts down troubled Jacksonville motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville motel that has been a magnet for violent crime, including several deadly shootings this year, has been shut down.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered the closure of the Gold Rush Inn on Harts Road, revoking the establishment’s license to operate, an aide for Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney said in a Wednesday morning email.

The city’s Office of General Counsel notified Gaffney and fellow Councilmember LeAnna Cumber, among others, about the closure during a virtual conference call held earlier Wednesday to discuss the crime problem plaguing some of the city’s hotels and motels.

“I just got word that the state pulled the license for Gold Rush last night,” city attorney Jason Teal said. “They said no more occupants can be accepted, no rent can be collected, it cannot operate as a public lodging establishment. The license is suspended immediately until they are no longer an immediate threat to the public.”

Teal’s words were met with applause during the conference call. He said the motel’s operators will not be allowed to resume operations until they take steps specified by state regulators to bring their business back into compliance. It wasn’t immediately clear what those steps might entail and how long the business will remain closed.

Gaffney, who has repeatedly called for more to be done about crime and complaints linked to the Gold Rush Inn, and State Rep. Wyman Duggan are expected to release additional details about the closure during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The motel, which is considered a hot spot for violence and drugs, has been the subject of more than 800 police calls for service in 2020, and as many as eight deadly shootings on Harts Road are connected to the business. More recently, police were already working a disturbance in the area Sunday night when a man was shot outside one of the hotel’s rooms.

“I go to bed praying every night that nothing happens on Harts Road at this hotel,” Gaffney said previously. “If we don’t close it down, we will be back in another 30 days.”

Last month, people picketed outside the hotel, carrying signs saying it’s a danger to the area. The same words were said on Nov. 22 with people rallying for peace. The Gold Rush Inn is one of three hotels Gaffney contends need to be shut down.

Attempts by News4Jax to speak with the management of the motel have so far been unsuccessful.

Homicides in 2020 on Harts Road