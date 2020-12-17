Neptune Baptist Church pastor dies after battle with COVID-19

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – After a monthlong battle with COVID-19, Neptune Baptist Church announced Wednesday that its pastor, Tom Bary, has died.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and pastor, Tom Bary,” the church wrote on its Facebook page, saying the pastor had been in an intensive care unit. “Heaven called him home late last night.”

According to the church’s website, Bary received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Florida. He later received a Master of Divinity in pastoral counseling and a Doctor of Ministry degree in evangelism and church growth from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

For 12 years, Bary was the associate pastor and minister of youth at Neptune Baptist Church. He then became the minister to single adults at Germantown Baptist Church in Tennessee before returning to Neptune Baptist Church as pastor in fall 1996.

Bary and his wife, Karen, have four children: one son and three daughters.