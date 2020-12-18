12-year-old Jacksonville girl collecting coats and masks to help those in need

Hannah Hall, 12, is collecting coats and new masks at All People International Church this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl in Jacksonville is helping those in need this winter.

Hannah Hall is collecting coats and new masks at All People International Church this weekend.

“I really want to help them so they don’t get coronavirus and they can really stay healthy and get the help that they actually need,” said Hall.

Hall said she came up with the idea for a coat and mask drive with her mom after she was driving to an appointment and saw a homeless person.

“I did my best to give them some money and I only had five dollars, so I just gave it to them and I said, we can do more, we can really help them in a way that they need it,” explained Hall. “I was sitting there and I said, they can really get sick because they don’t have a mask to help them and they don’t have people to help them so I really thought that I could really help them.”

Hall is collecting new or gently used coats of all sizes and masks that have not been used. She plans to distribute the donated items after Christmas.

“It really doesn’t take much,” said Hall. “All they have to do is go in their closet and find stuff that they don’t wear anymore, that they don’t use and they just have to go in there and get the stuff and bring them so they can help.”

Through the coat and mask drive, Hall said her mission is just getting started.

“Even though I am a child, I will help them,” said Hall. “I will go on and I will help them in my adult years, in my elderly years, I will help them as much as I can.”

The coat and mask drive is from Saturday, Dec. 19 until Sunday, Dec. 20 from 12 to 3 p.m. at All People International Church. It’s located at 1993 Edgewood Avenue W, Jacksonville.