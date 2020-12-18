Free health screenings, food offered during community event on Saturday

Free health screenings, food and music will be offered tomorrow thanks to a community come together hosted by Jacksonville Health and Educational Resource Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Free health screenings, food and music will be offered tomorrow thanks to a community come together hosted by Jacksonville Health and Educational Resource Center.

The event will be held tomorrow from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 1024 Edgewood Avenue West in Jacksonville.

Feeding Northwest Florida, APEL Health Services, Hope Across the Glove are also lending their support to for the event.

The Jacksonville Health and Education Resource Center (JH-ERC) is a new neighborhood-based organization being developed to address racial disparities in health in northwest Jacksonville through a community-centered approach.

JH-REC is committed to providing this community with education, resources, and linkage to care services through:

Prevention, Outreach, and Education - Community prevention and outreach services including testing, counseling, referrals, and clinical diagnostic services regarding reactive status HIV/STI testing - free, confidential, counseling services to anyone age 13 and over. Linkage to services for substance abuse, HIV/STIs, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP). Continued partnership with Feeding NEFL, for quarterly food giveaways.

CDC guidelines will be followed during the event and all participants must wear masks.