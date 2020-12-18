Historic St. Augustine church bell to ring again after decades of silence

Bell waiting to be lifted into the bell tower of Trinity Parish Episcopal Church in St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Trinity Parish Episcopal Church will soon hear the ring of its prized 1942 bell again.

Termite damage to the cradle and wheel had rendered the historic bell inoperable and it was shipped to Cincinnati for repairs.

Prior to its demise and removal, the bell would ring before services at Trinity Parish Episcopal Church, resounding through the Plaza de la Constitucion and knitting together the St. Augustine community with a common reference point, The St. Augustine record reported.

After a refurbishment costing nearly $40,000, the two-foot bell returned to its tower at St. George and King Streets early Friday morning.