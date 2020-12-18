Threatening letter left at door of Duval Democratic Party HQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was sent to investigate a report made this week about a threatening letter taped to the back door of the Duval Democratic Party Headquarters.

According to the JSO report, which News4Jax obtained Thursday, an officer was dispatched Monday afternoon to speak with Daniel Henry, chair of the Duval Dems, who said he noticed the note when he arrived to do some paperwork and parked behind the building.

The officer stated in the report that he noticed two pieces of paper taped to the rear door containing several pictures. Henry told the officer the photos were of people who worked at the HQ.

Above their photos, the officer wrote, were “a few sentences typed out regarding the political election that took place in November of this year.”

Henry shared the letter with News4Jax, which reads:

“We want blood. You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will. Be back later. We the People.”

Courtesy: Duval Democratic Party

A video Henry shared with News4Jax shows a man wearing a gas mask approach the rear of the building, open a plastic bag and pull out what appears to be the note before walking out of frame. The man then leaves the area.

The date on the video’s timestamp was Saturday.

News4Jax has requested comment from Henry, who planned to speak with News4Jax on Thursday night.