CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – According to Florida Highway Patrol, late Saturday night at 11:40 p.m., a 61 year old man from Green Cove Springs walked onto the northbound lanes of US Highway 17 and into the direct path of a vehicle. Where US-17 meets Heath Road in Clay County.

This caused the Sedan to collide with the pedestrian directly, killing him.

The vehicle came to a stop with the two passengers unharmed.