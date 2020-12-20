Jacksonville police: 2 men hurt in Pearl Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were injured in a shooting Sunday in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called around 4:30 p.m. to shots fired on Pearl Street near Tallulah Avenue. When they arrived, they found several shell casings.

Shortly after, according to JSO, two men showed up at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures -- one with a gunshot wound to the face and the other with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police said they’re looking for a dark gray 2000s Charger with dark tinted windows and a dark tag cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.