Crash closes northbound lanes of Buckman Bridge

A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows a crash Sunday on the Buckman Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The northbound lanes of Interstate 295 on the Buckman Bridge were closed Sunday afternoon due to a crash, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, multiple cars were involved, and one of the vehicles caught fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol website shows injuries were reported.

Delays were expected in both directions.