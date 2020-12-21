City Rescue Mission invites those experiencing homelessness to holiday meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Rescue Mission will hold its annual Christmas Meal for those who are homeless and those who are in need.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the nonprofit organizations’ New Life Inn facility at 234 W. State St. in downtown Jacksonville. The event is open to anyone who is experiencing homelessness or hardships during this time.

“Christmas is about peace, hope, joy and love. CRM expresses that to each guest as we greet them at our meal and look them in the eye and tell them, ‘Merry Christmas,’” said CRM Executive Director Penny Kievet.

In addition to the holiday meal, guests can visit Santa Claus and receive a Shoebox of Love. As part of CRM’s annual Christmas donation campaign, Shoeboxes of Love were donated by individuals and companies across Northeast Florida. Each shoebox contains various hygiene items and small gifts and is wrapped in a blanket.

This year’s event will look different due to COVID-19 safety measures. The meal will be in a to-go format and held in the CRM parking lot. The meal will be prepared and packaged on-site and distributed to guests as they enter from Julia Street. All guests, staff and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Masks will be provided to guests who need them.

“It is imperative to CRM that we keep all of our guests, volunteers and staff safe while participating in this joyous event, so we have made necessary changes to do our best to make sure that happens,” Kievet said.

Health insurance company WellCare will be onsite administering free COVID-19 tests to guests who would like to be tested. This service is for guests only -- not the general public.

The annual Christmas Meal is sponsored by Auditmacs.