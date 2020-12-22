Grinch steals Deck The Chairs equipment and music program

The Deck The Chairs Music & Light Show in Jacksonville Beach might look and sound a little different this year.

Event organizers say someone stole roughly $1,500 worth of equipment needed to operate the annual spectacle, which for seven years has delighted visitors with a combination of flashing light displays and holiday music. They believe the equipment was taken either late Sunday or early Monday.

Despite the setback, Deck The Chairs Executive Director Kurtis Loftus said the show will go on.

“Hopefully our technical team can pull together and replace the equipment by Tuesday evening,” Loftus said. “Currently the park and all the displays are completely lit but there is no music and the decorated chairs in the Pavilion will remain static. This is unfortunate but we are determined to make it a temporary hiccup.”

In his Facebook post, Loftus is encouraging people to let their friends know what happened, but he said organizers are planning to finish what has already been a “challenging year on a high note.” After all, he said, “there is always Magic in The Chair.”