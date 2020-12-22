K9s For Warriors donates dogs to beaches police departments

C4 is going to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – K9s For Warriors donated three dogs to beaches police.

Jamie is going to Jacksonville Beach police, Duke is going to Neptune Beach police and C4 is going to Atlantic Beach police.

The three police department’s new additions will be referred to as station dogs.

“These dogs are just going to live at the station and just be loving on the police officers and the staff, victims and witnesses -- anyone who is having a bad day at the station,” explained K9s For Warriors CEO Rory Diamond.

Diamond said police officers encounter scenarios similar to those as U.S. military veterans and police officers are facing increased rates of suicide.

“We have a skyrocketing problem with first responder suicide, and K9s For Warriors has been watching this and we couldn’t sit on the sidelines any longer,” Diamond said. “What really kicked this off is one of our close friends, on the Jax Beach Police Department, took his own life last year, and we just knew we couldn’t be on the sidelines any longer. We had to do our part.”

Each police department will have one person who will provide the dog’s primary care and be responsible for integrating the dog into the department.