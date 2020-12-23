Ring in the new year with fireworks in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville invites residents and visitors downtown to ring in the new year with fireworks over the St. Johns River.

The traditional fireworks show will begin at midnight on Jan. 1.

Fireworks will be launched from a barge on the river just east of the Main Street Bridge, between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels, and high above the river from the Acosta Bridge.

You will be able to view the fireworks from various spots along the Northbank and Southbank, including the Riverwalk, Riverfront Plaza and Friendship Fountain.