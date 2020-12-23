50ºF

Local News

Ring in the new year with fireworks in downtown Jacksonville

Traditional fireworks show will begin at midnight on Jan. 1

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Jacksonville, Holidays
Crop of Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Crop of Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (2019 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville invites residents and visitors downtown to ring in the new year with fireworks over the St. Johns River.

The traditional fireworks show will begin at midnight on Jan. 1.

Fireworks will be launched from a barge on the river just east of the Main Street Bridge, between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels, and high above the river from the Acosta Bridge.

You will be able to view the fireworks from various spots along the Northbank and Southbank, including the Riverwalk, Riverfront Plaza and Friendship Fountain.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.