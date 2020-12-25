Brunswick man charged with murder, arson in 63-year-old’s death

Glynn County Sheriff's Office booking photo of William Best Jr., who was arrested after what Brunswick police are calling an arson fire.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire in Brunswick on Wednesday, authorities said.

William Best Jr., 37, of Brunswick, is charged with murder, second-degree arson and felony probation violation.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire on G Street. Once the fire was extinguished, police said, the body of a 63-year-old woman was found inside the home. According to Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu, the woman was identified as Lula Mae McDouglar.

The preliminary investigation by the fire marshal with the Brunswick Fire Department determined that the fire was a result of arson, and detectives with the Police Department began to investigate.

The Police Department said detectives were able to identify Best as a suspect. He was taken to the Glynn County jail around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time, it’s unknown whether there was a relationship between Best and McDouglar.

As the investigation continues, anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 912-279-2640. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.