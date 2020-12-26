Going to the movies on Christmas looks different amid the pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For many families, going to the movies on Christmas Day is a tradition. But that tradition looks a little different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally on Christmas Day, there are long lines of people waiting to buy tickets. That wasn’t the case Friday night when News4Jax was at Cinemark Tinseltown. Many people who News4Jax spoke with say there were fewer people at the movies this Christmas compared to years past.

This Christmas, moviegoers were also faced with social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“They made sure you had seats between you and stuff,” said moviegoer Susan Harvey. “That was good.”

According to Cinemark, each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes and theaters have staggered showtimes and limited capacity.

“You had to search for a little bit because some of the times were sold out -- I’m guessing because they’re spacing some people out,” said Greg Goss, who went with his family to watch “Wonder Woman 1984.”

In addition, Cinemark says, face masks are mandatory and employees sanitize high-touch spaces frequently.

Area Regal Cinemas theaters remain closed at this time.

Local AMC Theatres locations are open with similar precautions to Cinemark -- reduced seating, face mask requirements and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Despite the changes, moviegoers say they still enjoyed going to the movies on Christmas Day.