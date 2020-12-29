2 charged with attempted murder after home invasion in Clay County neighborhood

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are charged with attempted second-degree murder after a home invasion in the Woodbridge Crossing neighborhood of Clay County, authorities said.

Kirstyn Craft, 24, and Zakariya Clarke, 27, were arrested last week.

On Dec. 5, according to an arrest report, Craft and Clarke forced their way into a home with intentions to rob the victims. Armed with a pistol, Clarke fired five rounds toward the victims, according to detectives. The bullets nearly hit the victims, but they were saved by a bedroom wall they hid behind.

“It’s normally a very quiet area. I don’t have any problems here, but I typically don’t trust people, so I do have a security system in the house,” said Torrey Guthrie, who lives in the neighborhood. “Sad it had to happen this close to the holiday season.”

Craft and Clarke took off, according to investigators, but were eventually caught.

Records show Orange Park police arrested Craft and Clarke after responding to a disturbance last week. Jacksonville police said the two were found weeks earlier with a stolen pistol in a stolen car. Authorities said they were able to link that gun to the home invasion.

As of Monday, both Craft and Clarke were being held in the Clay County jail.

On Monday, News4Jax went to the house where the incident happened, but the person who answered the door did not wish to comment.