New right whale spotted off Georgia coast

FWC reminds boaters to be aware of whales

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

“Nauset’’ & her new calf were sighted off Sapelo Island, Georgia, yesterday. (Photo by Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute)

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – We have another right whale baby sighting!

Weeks after the first two calves of the season were sighted off the coasts of Florida and Georgia, another baby was spotted Monday, according to NOAA.

The mom, “Nauset,” is 27 and this is her fourth documented calf.

She and the little one were spotted off Sapelo Island, Georgia.

Earlier this month, a calf was spotted near Cumberland Island with its 13-year-old mother, Chiminea, and another calf was spotted off Vilano Beach with its 16-year-old mother, Millipede.

Wildlife officials say these young whales are extremely vulnerable to boat strikes. They’re asking boaters to be aware of their presence and their tendency to rest near the surface of the water.

