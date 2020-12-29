New right whale spotted off Georgia coast

“Nauset’’ & her new calf were sighted off Sapelo Island, Georgia, yesterday.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – We have another right whale baby sighting!

Weeks after the first two calves of the season were sighted off the coasts of Florida and Georgia, another baby was spotted Monday, according to NOAA.

The mom, “Nauset,” is 27 and this is her fourth documented calf.

She and the little one were spotted off Sapelo Island, Georgia.

We have a new right whale! Known mom “Nauset’’ & her new calf were sighted off Sapelo Island, GA yesterday. Nauset is 27-years-old and this is her 4th documented calf.



Earlier this month, a calf was spotted near Cumberland Island with its 13-year-old mother, Chiminea, and another calf was spotted off Vilano Beach with its 16-year-old mother, Millipede.

Wildlife officials say these young whales are extremely vulnerable to boat strikes. They’re asking boaters to be aware of their presence and their tendency to rest near the surface of the water.